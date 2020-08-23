Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,603 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,849,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,189,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

