EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $308.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $314.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.