Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $13.21 on Friday. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

