Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,550,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 29,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

