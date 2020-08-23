Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $134.41 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

