Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $26.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,580 shares of company stock worth $467,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

