Edward Hall Braman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00.

Edward Hall Braman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00.

Shares of HR opened at $28.35 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

