eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to Hold at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.79.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

