eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.