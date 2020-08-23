Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $561.02 million, a PE ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

