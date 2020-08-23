Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. Stephens upped their price target on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $86.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 522.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,437,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.