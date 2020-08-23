Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,711 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE:D opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

