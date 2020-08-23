Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $21,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 874,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $41,823,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.