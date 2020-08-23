Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,031,995 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. State Street Corp grew its stake in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.