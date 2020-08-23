Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of IAA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,832,000 after acquiring an additional 808,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,927,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

IAA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,438. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

