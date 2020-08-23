Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,328 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,008 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,701,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,934,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 847,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

BK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 139,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

