Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,399 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,399 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of First of Long Island worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First of Long Island currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

First of Long Island stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $376.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Research analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

