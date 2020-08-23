Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,676 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,676 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 940,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 655,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

