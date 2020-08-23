Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,829 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

