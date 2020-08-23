Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $431,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. 7,935,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,768,410. The stock has a market cap of $406.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

