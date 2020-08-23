Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 73,044 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

