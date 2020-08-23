Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 822,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.