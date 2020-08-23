Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,980 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

STZ opened at $179.29 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

