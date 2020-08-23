Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.54. 1,582,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

