DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.13.

XRAY opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

