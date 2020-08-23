Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,511.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $390,546.60 and approximately $2,511.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

