Datamine Trading Up 110.1% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 110.1% higher against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $858,642.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00086461 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00276543 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039694 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001713 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,298,160 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.