DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DZSI opened at $10.53 on Friday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 39.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.