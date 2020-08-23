Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $161,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $155,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $308,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $138,787.50.

CSTL stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

