DAD Achieves Market Cap of $34.78 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. DAD has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $849,641.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $628.92 or 0.05400256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

