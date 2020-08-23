D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,062 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

