D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,476 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

