D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,085 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after buying an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.