D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 104,047 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,047 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.31 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.