D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 319,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.