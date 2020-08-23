D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

