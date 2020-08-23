D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 661.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.