D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 902.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $158.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $158.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

