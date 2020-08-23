D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 168.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 33.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

