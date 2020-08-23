D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.11 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

STZ opened at $179.29 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.