D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.33 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $291.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.