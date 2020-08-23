D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

