D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

