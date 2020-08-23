D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,065 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 419.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zoetis by 115.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after purchasing an additional 708,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,767. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

