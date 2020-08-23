D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 19,819 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $24,465,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 201,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.24 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

