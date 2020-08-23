D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $353.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.80 and a 200-day moving average of $296.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

