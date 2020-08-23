D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,626 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $224.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.08.

