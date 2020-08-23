Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of US Concrete at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 50.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 192,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in US Concrete by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in US Concrete by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 312,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Concrete by 52.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 280,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. US Concrete Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. ValuEngine lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upped their target price on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

