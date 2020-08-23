Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 795,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 664,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 366.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.11. 7,932,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.