Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,127. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,771.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,428. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

